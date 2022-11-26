Report: Pittsburgh Pirates sign 1B Carlos Santana

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have reportedly signed first baseman Carlos Santana.

According to ESPN's Jeff Pasan, Pittsburgh has agreed on a one-year deal with Santana. The $6.7 million deal is pending a physical, sources told Passan.

First baseman Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $6.7 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. News, free and unlocked, at ESPN: https://t.co/Wm8Qoyin0S — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 26, 2022

The 36-year-old first baseman played for the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals last season. He was traded to Seattle in June and played 79 games for the Mariners, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

He finished last season with a .202 batting average with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.