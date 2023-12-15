Report: Pittsburgh among top cities for New Year's celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh ranks near the top of the list of best cities for New Year's celebrations, according to a WalletHub report.

WalletHub compared the nation's 100 biggest cities based on 26 key indicators of an "epic" New Year's celebration. Pittsburgh comes in at No. 13. Orlando, San Diego and New York took the top three spots.

It may be surprising that New York isn't ranked the best, but WalletHub says its celebrations aren't as affordable as Orlando's or San Diego's.

According to the report, Pittsburgh also has the fifth most luxury shops and gourmet food stores per capita, so you can treat yourself before 2024.

Pittsburgh will be ringing in the new year with its 30th annual First Night celebration. This year's party will take over a 14-block section of the Cultural District on Sunday, Dec. 31. In between two fireworks displays at 6 p.m. and midnight, there will be music, dance, theater, visual arts, magic, a community parade, activities for the kids and more.

This year's headlining performer on Highmark Stage is New Orleans-based Pittsburgh native Lyndsey Smith, who the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says is known as "The Goddaughter of Soul." Her performance starts at 10:45 p.m. after The Flow Band and the Zuzu African Acrobats kick off the night.

As 2023 reaches an end, the Future of Pittsburgh Ball will rise 75 feet and a second round of fireworks will light up the sky while the band plays a rendition of "Auld Lang Syne."

There will be plenty more to see and experience on First Night, which is free and open to everyone. A full lineup of events can be found online.