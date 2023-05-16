Report: Pittsburgh among best places to live in US

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh is among the best places to live in the U.S., according to a report.

U.S. News and World Report ranks Pittsburgh 47th on its list of best places to live in the U.S. in 2023-24. U.S. News said it analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best communities based on quality of life, the job market, the value of living there and people's desire to be there.

"Emerging from a dying steel industry, Pittsburgh is earning another name: reinvention city. Since the steel mills closed in the 1980s, Pittsburgh feels cleaner and full of energy," U.S. News wrote.

Pittsburgh made the 25 best affordable places to live in the country. U.S. News and World Report said the average annual salary is around $56,000 and people spend about 20% of their income on living expenses.

The Steel City is also ranked the 20th best place to retire. Several Pennsylvania communities made that list, with Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Allentown and Reading all in the top 10.

The top three best places to live are Green Bay, Huntsville and the tri-city region of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.