Report: Pirates to trade pitcher Jose Quintana to St. Louis Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jose Quintana is reportedly headed to St. Louis. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Pirates and Cardinals are finalizing a trade centered around the left-handed pitcher. It is not clear what the return is for the Pirates in the move. 

Quintana has a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts for the Pirates this season.

