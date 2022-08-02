Report: Pirates to trade pitcher Jose Quintana to St. Louis Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jose Quintana is reportedly headed to St. Louis.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Pirates and Cardinals are finalizing a trade centered around the left-handed pitcher. It is not clear what the return is for the Pirates in the move.

The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Quintana has a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts for the Pirates this season.

