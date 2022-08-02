Report: Pirates to trade pitcher Jose Quintana to St. Louis Cardinals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jose Quintana is reportedly headed to St. Louis.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Pirates and Cardinals are finalizing a trade centered around the left-handed pitcher. It is not clear what the return is for the Pirates in the move.
Quintana has a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts for the Pirates this season.
