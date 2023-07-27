Report: Pirates trade 1B Carlos Santana to Milwaukee Brewers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The trade deadline is quickly approaching for the MLB and the Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly made their third deal of the 2023 campaign.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pirates traded first baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers for shortstop Jhonny Severino, who was a prospect in the Brewers' system.

Sources: Pirates have traded Carlos Santana to the Brewers for SS prospect Jhonny Severino. Was 1 of 2 big international signings for MIL in ’22. Story to come. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 27, 2023

The 18-year-old shortstop was playing for the Brewers' Arizona Coast League team, sporting a .250 BA in 52 plate appearances. Santana played 94 games for the Pirates, hitting 12 home runs, 53 RBI and 81 hits.

In addition to his contributions at the plate, he committed zero errors thus far this season.