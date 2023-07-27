Watch CBS News
Pirates

Report: Pirates trade 1B Carlos Santana to Milwaukee Brewers

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates finalize first overall pick Paul Skenes contract
Pirates finalize first overall pick Paul Skenes contract 02:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The trade deadline is quickly approaching for the MLB and the Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly made their third deal of the 2023 campaign.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pirates traded first baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers for shortstop Jhonny Severino, who was a prospect in the Brewers' system. 

The 18-year-old shortstop was playing for the Brewers' Arizona Coast League team, sporting a .250 BA in 52 plate appearances. Santana played 94 games for the Pirates, hitting 12 home runs, 53 RBI and 81 hits. 

In addition to his contributions at the plate, he committed zero errors thus far this season.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 3:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.