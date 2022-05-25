Report: Omar Khan expected to be named Steelers' general manager
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly found their new general manager.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Omar Khan, the Steelers' vice president of football and business administration, is expected to be named the team's new general manager. He was hired by the Steelers in 2001 after working with the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala said Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl is slated to become Pittsburgh's new assistant general manager.
The changes in the front office come after Kevin Colbert stepped down as GM following the 2022 NFL Draft.
