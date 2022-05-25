Report: Omar Khan expected to be named Steelers' general manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly found their new general manager.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Omar Khan, the Steelers' vice president of football and business administration, is expected to be named the team's new general manager. He was hired by the Steelers in 2001 after working with the New Orleans Saints.

Steelers’ VP Omar Khan is expected to be named Pittsburgh’s next general manager, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala said Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl is slated to become Pittsburgh's new assistant general manager.

Pittsburgh native and #Eagles VP of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl is slated to be named #Steelers’ new assistant GM, multiple sources around the league tell me. That means signs point to longtime Steelers exec Omar Khan emerging as winner of the search to replace Kevin Colbert. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 25, 2022

The changes in the front office come after Kevin Colbert stepped down as GM following the 2022 NFL Draft.