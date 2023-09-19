Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick released from hospital following Monday Night Football game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been released from the hospital after suffering a chest injury, forcing him to leave Pittsburgh's Monday Night Football game against the Browns.

The star defensive player left the game in the third quarter after tackling Browns running back Jerome Ford. He was taken to the locker room, according to KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh. After that, he was taken to the hospital for further examination.

Per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Fitzpatrick was discharged from the hospital Monday night, with the team believing he will be fine moving forward.

#Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was released from the hospital Monday night after undergoing precautionary scans for what is believed to be a chest contusion, per sources. The scans were negative and there’s optimism Fitzpatrick will be fine moving forward. pic.twitter.com/4QAjMXmUAH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2023

The Steelers' defense would rise to the occasion without Fitzpatrick, helping Pittsburgh earn a 26-22 victory over the Browns.