Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick released from hospital following Monday Night Football game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been released from the hospital after suffering a chest injury, forcing him to leave Pittsburgh's Monday Night Football game against the Browns.
The star defensive player left the game in the third quarter after tackling Browns running back Jerome Ford. He was taken to the locker room, according to KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh. After that, he was taken to the hospital for further examination.
Per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Fitzpatrick was discharged from the hospital Monday night, with the team believing he will be fine moving forward.
The Steelers' defense would rise to the occasion without Fitzpatrick, helping Pittsburgh earn a 26-22 victory over the Browns.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.