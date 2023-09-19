Watch CBS News
Steelers

Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick released from hospital following Monday Night Football game

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been released from the hospital after suffering a chest injury, forcing him to leave Pittsburgh's Monday Night Football game against the Browns.

The star defensive player left the game in the third quarter after tackling Browns running back Jerome Ford. He was taken to the locker room, according to KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh. After that, he was taken to the hospital for further examination.

Per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Fitzpatrick was discharged from the hospital Monday night, with the team believing he will be fine moving forward.

The Steelers' defense would rise to the occasion without Fitzpatrick, helping Pittsburgh earn a 26-22 victory over the Browns.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 9:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.