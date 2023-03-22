Report: Micah Shrewsberry leaves Penn State for Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn State is reportedly looking for a new men's basketball coach.

Micah Shrewsberry has accepted a major offer to coach at Notre Dame, according to a report Wednesday from CBS Sports. Shrewsberry and the Irish are finalizing a seven-year deal.

"Shrewsberry has been ND's top target for the past two weeks—but talks didn't begin until PSU was knocked out of the NCAAT," CBS Sports' Matt Norlander said on Twitter.

Notre Dame will formally announce the hire on Friday.

Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, went 37-31 in two seasons at Penn State, including a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season. Penn State beat Texas A&M in the Round of 64, securing its first tournament win since 2001. The team lost to Texas in Round 2.

Shrewsberry will replace longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Bray, who spent the last 23 years at the helm of the men's basketball team.