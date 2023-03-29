Report: John Fetterman plans to return to Senate the week of April 17

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman reportedly plans to return to the Senate next month.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Fetterman, 53, plans to return to the Senate the week of April 17.

It was not immediately clear when Fetterman will leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in on Feb. 15 after weeks of what aides described as Fetterman being withdrawn and uninterested in eating, discussing work or the usual banter with staff.

Fetterman, 53, was barely a month into his service in Washington and still recovering from the aftereffects of the stroke he suffered last May during his campaign when he went to Walter Reed on the advice of the Capitol physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan. Post-stroke depression is common and treatable, doctors say.

Before Wednesday, neither Fetterman nor Senate Democratic leadership had provided a certain timeline for his return.

Fetterman is receiving daily in-person briefings by chief of staff Adam Jentleson, spokesperson Joe Calvello told the AP earlier this month. The senator is keeping up with the news and getting briefings, he added, while issuing statements through his office and sponsoring legislation.