Report: Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court's secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided.

The news outlet published what was labeled as a "1st Draft" of the "Opinion of the Court" in a case challenging Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions — and even justices' votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

The draft is signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," the draft opinion states.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," it adds, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe's finding of a Constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

The draft opinion in effect states there is no Constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.

Politico said only that it received "a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court's proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document."

The report drew strong reactions from many local Democratic politicians. State Attorney Josh Shapiro, who is running in the Democratic primary for governor, weighed in on the report Monday night.

"I've never held back from stating the facts — the stakes of this election could not be higher. A woman's right to choose and make decisions over her own body is on the ballot," he tweeted.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson, plus U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Malcolm Kenyatta, all took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Carla Sands, a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, offered her reaction to the report with a tweet.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tweeted late Monday, "Abortion is and will remain legal in Pennsylvania."