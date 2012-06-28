Pens, Crosby Reach 12-Year, $104.4 Million Extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the unrestricted free agent frenzy set to begin on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly agreed to terms on a long-term extension with their captain.

According to the Penguins official website the two sides agreed to a 12-year, $104.4 million extension that will keep Crosby in Pittsburgh through the 2024-25 season.

The deal cannot officially be signed until Sunday based on the current collective bargaining agreement.

Crosby only appeared in 22 games for the Penguins this past season while dealing with concussion-like symptoms. However, he registered eight goals and 29 assists in that time.

The concussion problems were traced back to two hits he took during the 2010-11 season. The first came during the Winter Classic against the Washington Capitals, while the second hit came just days later in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Crosby would not suit up again for the Penguins that season and finished the year with 32 goals and 34 assists in just 41 games.

For his career, Crosby has 223 goals, 386 assist for a total of 609 points in 434 games.

In the playoffs, Crosby has 90 points, (33 goals, 57 assists) in 68 career games. This past season, Crosby registered three goals and five assists during the Penguins' first round loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in six games.

RELATED LINKS

Shea-ved Ice Blog

More Sports News

More Penguins News

Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL