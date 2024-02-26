Reptile rescue in South Park catches fire

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A reptile rescue in South Park caught on fire Monday, and firefighters believe some animals did not survive.

The Allegheny County Police Department sent out an alert on Facebook shortly before 4:30 p.m., saying crews were battling a large fire in South Park on the 2100 block of Brownsville Road. Officials asked people to avoid the area.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said a deputy on patrol just before 4 p.m. noticed the fire. Officials said Deputy Steve Costello notified dispatch, which sent several fire companies to the scene.

Firefighters rescued several animals, including turtles and at least one alligator, the sheriff's office said. Photos police shared on Facebook showed heavy flames pouring out of the building.

Firefighters carried out animals from Nate's Reptile Rescue after it caught on fire on Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

Fire companies were still at the scene as of 5:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Officials do believe some animals have died, but they don't have a number yet.

"We believe that there has been some loss of life with the animals and that dozens more have been rescued. I don't have an exact number for you yet," said Allegheny County Emergency Services Assistant Chief Steve Imbarlina.

Nate's Reptile Rescue, located at the South Park Fairgrounds, is a state-licensed rescue that helps reptiles and their owners. It takes in rescues, helps remove, relocate and rehabilitate wildlife and educates the public. Last summer, an alligator named "Chomper" that was caught in the Kiski River was destined to become an animal ambassador for the rescue.

