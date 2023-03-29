Watch CBS News
Rep. Summer Lee puts support behind TikTok as calls to ban the app intensify

By Patrick Damp

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Congresswoman Summer Lee is throwing her support behind TikTok amid calls to ban the social media app here in the United States. 

The North Braddock native called an organizing tactic and believes that it should be protected. 

"We can think about privacy and security and make sure that we're doing everything to ensure that, but also, banning TikTok is not, you know, the answer right now," Rep. Lee told The Hill "It is an incredible organizing tactic too, so we want to make sure that we're protecting it — keeping it safe — but protecting it."

Lawmakers from both parties, both in the U.S. House and Senate, have introduced bills that would place a check on TikTok or outright ban it. 

March 29, 2023

