Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. Summer Lee and NASA Deputy Administrator meet Pittsburgh students

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NASA Administrator and Rep. Summer Lee visit charter school
NASA Administrator and Rep. Summer Lee visit charter school 00:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Congresswoman Summer Lee was in Pittsburgh on Friday for what was dubbed "a space tour." 

She was joined by NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy as they visited the Environmental Charter Middle School in the city's East End. 

They toured the robotics classroom and met with students, encouraging them to go after their dreams. 

"Right now, you guys are already who you are and who you're going to be," Lee said. "What you are going to do and what you are going to be when you grow up is already burning inside of you. The things you know and care about are still things you'll care about as you get older." 

Lee and Melroy also attended day two of the Keystone Space Collaborative Conference in Station Square. 

First published on June 3, 2023 / 8:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.