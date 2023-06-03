Rep. Summer Lee and NASA Deputy Administrator meet Pittsburgh students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Congresswoman Summer Lee was in Pittsburgh on Friday for what was dubbed "a space tour."

She was joined by NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy as they visited the Environmental Charter Middle School in the city's East End.

They toured the robotics classroom and met with students, encouraging them to go after their dreams.

"Right now, you guys are already who you are and who you're going to be," Lee said. "What you are going to do and what you are going to be when you grow up is already burning inside of you. The things you know and care about are still things you'll care about as you get older."

Lee and Melroy also attended day two of the Keystone Space Collaborative Conference in Station Square.