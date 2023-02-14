Watch CBS News
Rep. Joe Ciresi proposes changing Pennsylvania's state song

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Democratic state house representative from Montgomery County wants Pennsylvania to get a new state song. 

Representative Joe Ciresi says it's time for a song that better embodies the spirit of Pennsylvania.

Ciresi plans to introduce a bill to create an independent commission to study the history of the song, have the public send in submissions, and recommend changes.

The current state song was enacted in November 1990 and is mainly used for governor's elections.

