Rep. Hakeem Jeffries makes stop in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stopped at Nancy's Revival Restaurant in Wilkinsburg on Sunday.

Congressman Chris Deluzio hosted the Democratic leader for a conversation about jobs and the economy.

Jefferies also talked about the importance of labor unions in the workforce.

"Protecting the right to organize will be one of the central legislative items at the top of our list because it's so fundamental to being able to unlock for generations to come, the great American dream for the middle class and those who aspire to be a part of it," Jeffries added.

Both congressmen also talked about how important western Pennsylvania is in American history and to Congress.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 8:32 PM

