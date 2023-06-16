'Remember to call your father:' Making sure you make it a great Father's Day for dad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yes, this is a big weekend for Swifties, but it's also a big weekend for dads.

Sunday is Father's Day and if you forgot - consider this your reminder.

Plus, a reminder from etiquette experts that a little bit of thought can really go a long way.

A relationship with dad can be really special, but let's be honest, sometimes Father's Day doesn't get the same attention as Mother's Day.

"I'm definitely guilty of warning our etiquette audience a month ahead about Mother's Day, and with this interview scheduled, I thought, 'I better get my Father's Day warning out," said Daniel Post Senning, an etiquette expert.

Post Senning knows a thing or two about etiquette. His great-grandmother is Emily Post, a woman whose writing made her synonymous with manners.

He's also a dad!

"If you know a father, you don't need to be their child to celebrate Father's Day or tell someone that you're thinking about them, that you appreciate them, and in particular, that you appreciate that role that they play and how they play it," he explained.

He said to make sure dad doesn't feel like he's getting the short end of the stick this Sunday - simply remember to remember him.

"Any original thought or investment of time that you put into the gift that you give, it's going to help it land in a way that gives it real meaning for the recipient," Post Senning said.

If you can't be with your dad or the father figure in your life, Post Senning suggests sending a card.

"I think that the advice to call your mother applies equally well, remember to call your father," Post Senning said if it's too late to send a card.

By the way, dad, if you've been gifted another tie, another pair of socks, or another tool you don't need or necessarily want, how you receive the gift is as important as the thought that went into giving it.

"Sometimes the gift is perfect and it's easy to thank someone for it," he said. "Because it's exactly what you want, other times, it doesn't quite hit the mark in the same way. You can always thank someone for the effort or the thought behind the gift."

Finally, if you aren't on great terms with your dad, Post Senning said although reaching out on Father's Day may not completely mend the relationship, the acknowledgment may at least be a start.