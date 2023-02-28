Registration opens for the Great Race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 46th running of The Great Race will be here before you know it and that means it's time to think about signing up.

The Great Race is set for the weekend of Sept. 23, 2023. Registration opens up for runners of all ages Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

For the first day only, registration is $25 for the 5K and 10K races.

Starting Wednesday, March 1, the price increases to $30.

Registration for the Family Fun Run, Tot Trot and Diaper Dash is $10.

Runners who participate in the "One Great Challenge" and run in both the 5K and 10K will win a bonus medal.

If you would like to sign up, visit their website here.