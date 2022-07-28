Reducing the chances of SIDS occurring to your children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is every parents' worst nightmare and there are new guidelines to help reduce the chances of it happening within your family.

The new guidelines came out within the past month.

3,500 babies die in sleep-related incidents each year, so the urgency is on to make sure caregivers know what to do and what not to do.

The revised guidelines come from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"A lot of incidents of SIDS or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome are related to overheating suffocation getting wrapped up in bedding," said Dr. Gina Robinson with the Cleveland Clinic.

Guidelines say you should place your baby in a crib, on their back, on a flat mattress, with nothing in the bed.

"A lot of times when infants are found, they are found with a covering or a blanket over their heads," Dr. Robinson said.

Dr. Robinson also says that the guidelines say the infant should not be sleeping alone.

"Recommendations are to sleep in the same room with your child until age six months at least," Dr. Robinson said.

The Academy of Pediatrics says not to use car seats, strollers, swings, or carriers for routine sleep.

"Because when you're sitting up at an angle and you don't have good control of your head and your neck and your head falls forward, there's a possibility that you can cut off the air supply and then reduce the oxygen saturation levels," Dr. Robinson said.

The Academy of Pediatrics adds that you should avoid the use of commercial devices that claim to reduce the risk of SIDS and the use of cardiorespiratory monitors. Dr. Robinson says they're not reliable and give parents a false sense of security.

"And I think if you have a device like that, it might make you a little bit lax on following the guidelines and making sure that your baby is in that safe space to sleep," Dr. Robinson said.

The toughest part of this is that when you put a baby to sleep on their back, many of the newborns don't like it and will cry, but Dr. Robinson says to let them cry and that they will adjust and get used to it.