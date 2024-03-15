Redbird, the local blind guinea pig, unable to secure a victory in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Despite an outpouring of affection and support, Redbird, the local guinea pig in the running to be the next Cadbury Bunny got some bittersweet news on Thursday.

RELATED: Local blind guinea pig looks for a victory in Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Sadly, she will not be moving forward in the contest.

According to her owners, Jennifer and Terrance Wilson of Preston County, West Virginia, she got more than 5,700 votes but it was not enough to get her to the next round.

However, despite not being victorious, they will press forward in their mission to raise awareness for rescue animals.

RedBird was one of more than 30 guinea pigs rescued from a hoarding situation in Baltimore County, Maryland. She then spent five months at the Metropolitan Guinea Pig Rescue until Jennifer and Terrance saw her and knew they were destined to be together.

Now, Redbird and her owners will make stops at places such as local libraries and the West Virginia School for the Blind as they continue to stress the importance of rescuing animals.

Last year Redbird made it to the finals, later falling short in the competition to get featured in the Cadbury Bunny commercial.

"No matter where she places we will always be proud of this little girl she's so amazing look at that she's giving me kisses such a good pig," Jennifer said.

We applaud your efforts, Redbird and we'll certainly be following your work wherever you may go!