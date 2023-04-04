13-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing 12-year-old boy in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 13-year-old boy is accused of killing a 12-year-old boy in central Pennsylvania.

According to CBS 21 News, 12-year-old Kain Heiland was shot and killed Saturday in Red Lion, York County.

State police said first responders were called to First Avenue for a child lying on the ground between two homes, CBS 21 reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement, according to CBS 21, interviewed a boy who was with the victim and the teen boy at the time. The witness said all three of the boys walked to the 13-year-old boy's home, where he grabbed a gun. CBS 21 reported that court documents show the 13-year-old boy shot the 12-year-old boy at close range in his upper back after an argument.

On Monday, the York County Coroner's Office ruled the boy's death a homicide.

"Cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest (via the back)," the report said. "Manner is Homicide. The coroner's definition of homicide is 'death at the hands of another.' However, any possible criminality is determined by a court of law."

At this time, it is not clear if the 13-year-old will face any charges. State police are investigating.