Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Pittsburgh in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Pittsburgh after adding several more dates to their tour.

The band will bring their Unlimited Love Tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 2 with special guests Kid Cudi and IRONTOM.

The announcement follows massive 2022 and 2023 runs, and tour producer Live Nation says "the band shows no sign of slowing down." The Red Hot Chili Peppers just wrapped up a sold-out leg in Latin America, and earlier this year, they went to New Zealand and Australia followed by another run of shows throughout North America, Europe, the UK, Singapore and Japan. Last year, the band also had dates in North America and Europe.

The 2024 Unlimited Love Tour has more than a dozen stops, kicking off on May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington, and wrapping up on July 30 in St. Louis. The band will have support from Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand and IRONTOM on select dates.

"The Unlimited Love tour continues," Red Hot Chili Peppers posted on social media with the heart hands emoji. "We're excited to announce that we'll (be) back in 2024 with shows in North America!"

Red Hot Chili Peppers are fresh off the release of two albums in 2022: "Unlimited Love" and "Return of the Dream Canteen," which both hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. with pre-sales leading up to that date.