MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- The Red Cross is helping three people following a late-night house fire in McKeesport.

The fire broke out along Duquesne Avenue around 10 p.m.

#BREAKING: McKeesport fire chief tells me 3 adults displaced after house fire on Duquesne Ave. Says fire started on the rear deck & spread to the home. Everyone out safe. @RedCrossGPA to assist.



Call came in at 10:02pm. Appears under control now. Fire marshal requested.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/RhKQ4Mzvid — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) July 19, 2023

The fire chief told KDKA that it appears the fire started on the back deck and spread to the home.

No one was injured.

The fire marshal is now investigating the cause.