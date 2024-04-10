Red Cross to install free smoke alarms during Sound the Alarm events across Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Volunteers and members of the Red Cross will be teaming up to install free smoke alarms during several Sound the Alarm events across Western Pennsylvania.

"A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes," said Jorge Martinez, CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. "That's why the Red Cross is teaming up with our community partners to help ensure neighbors have these lifesaving devices."

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment for smoke alarm installation by calling the phone number that corresponds with the Sound The Alarm event closest to them or by clicking here. A full list of events and more information can be found below.

Uniontown, Pa.

Saturday, April 13, 2024

11 a.m. (kickoff); smoke alarm installations at area homes to follow until 3 p.m.

Kickoff location: City of Uniontown Bureau of Fire (84 N. Beeson Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. 15401)

Partners: City of Uniontown Bureau of Fire, Christ's Church Greensburg

Request an appointment: 833-315-0882

Rochester, Pa.

Saturday, April 27, 2024

9 a.m. (kickoff); smoke alarm installations at area homes to follow until 1 p.m.

Kickoff location: Rochester Fire Department (632 California Avenue, Rochester, Pa. 15074)

Partner: Rochester Fire Department

Request an appointment: 724-480-3170

Brackenridge and Tarentum

Saturday, May 11, 2024

9 a.m. (kickoff); smoke alarm installations at area homes to follow until 1 p.m.

Kickoff location: Pioneer Hose Company #1 (124 Morgan Street, Brackenridge, Pa. 15014)

Partners: Rep. Mandy Steele, Pioneer Hose Company, Summit Hose Company, Highland Hose Fire Company, Eureka Fire-Rescue Station 281

Request an appointment: 412-263-5278

Monessen, Pa.

Saturday, May 11, 2024

9:30 a.m. (kickoff); smoke alarm installations at area homes to follow until 3 p.m.

Kickoff location: Monessen Volunteer Fire Department (239 Donner Avenue, Suite. B, Monessen, Pa. 15062)

Partners: Monessen Volunteer Fire Department, Christ's Church Greensburg

Request an appointment: 833-315-0882

Volunteers will go door-to-door to offer home fire safety visits during each Sound the Alarm event for neighbors who did not make appointments.