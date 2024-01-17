Red Cross assisting fire victims after early morning blaze in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A family was able to safely escape when their home caught on fire, but they will be displaced for several months.

According to the South Strabane Fire Department, just after midnight, they were called to a fire in the 1400 block of North Main Street, and while originally they were told about someone trapped inside, once on the scene, they found that the two residents who were at home at the time were able to escape safely.

The fire, once crews arrived, was found in the basement as well as the garage.

For about two hours in frigid temperatures, firefighters worked to knock down the blaze, staying on the scene until around 6 a.m.

Two of the firefighters did suffer minor injuries but were treated at the scene and did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Despite being able to safely escape the flames, the two occupants of the home will not be able to return for several months due to the damage. Now, the Red Cross is assisting the family in their hour of need.

While the fire is not considered suspicious, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause.