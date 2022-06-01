Recount in GOP Senate primary between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick to begin today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Elections Division in Allegheny County will recount the votes cast in the Republican primary.

In Westmoreland County, they will begin at 9 a.m.

Right now, there are less than 1,000 votes between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, and neither party is giving up.

McCormick's campaign just filed a new petition to have hand recounts in hundreds of precincts across 12 counties, including Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

McCormick's campaign says they have questions about voting discrepancies, mainly mail-in ballots that were on time but not dated. That's about 800 ballots. They're concerned those discrepancies resulted in "fraud or error."

Dr. Oz, who is already calling himself the "presumptive nominee," is against counting the 800 or more ballots. State law says you must have a date for a mail-in ballot to count. F

or hours on Tuesday, both campaigns argued whether the ballots should be counted or not. The state believes the ballots should be counted, while the state GOP is arguing against it.

"Do we know who the voter intended to vote for, well yes they've told us? Does it comply with the technical requirements of state law at the time of legal votes, probably not," said Chris Bonneau, Pitt Political Science Professor.

Counties will have to finish the process by next Tuesday, June 7th. Then, on June 8th, the Department of State will announce the results. Also, according to the Department of State, the recount is expected to cost more than one million dollars in taxpayer funds.