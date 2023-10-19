Recently passed bill to hike dog license fees heads to Gov. Josh Shapiro's desk

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - For the first time in more than 25 years, the cost for dog licenses in Pennsylvania will likely be signed into law by Governor Josh Shapiro.

According to a report from The Trib, on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania House passed a bill that would raise the fee for a license for dogs three months and older.

The bill increases the fee from $5 in the first year to $7 in the second, and finally $10 by 2027.

It will also eliminate the spay and neuter discounts and will set a lifetime licensing fee of $49, an increase of $19.

The purpose of the fee increases is to help the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement which is reliant on license fees to fund the salaries of dog wardens.

The legislation is expected to generate a little over $3 million and that will increase the number of wardens who will inspect kennels and deal with complaints of strays or dangerous dogs.

Over the past decade, according to the State Department of Agriculture, there has been a serious decline in dog wardens due to a lack of funding.

The Pennsylvania House passed the legislation 143-60 after it was passed by the Pennsylvania Senate in June.