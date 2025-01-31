Recent tracking incidents in Pittsburgh involve using AirTags

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- AirTags are mini devices that can poke holes in peace of mind.

"We're hearing about it a lot more unfortunately," said Dr. Staci Ford, board president of Sojourner House Moms.

It's a form of e-stalking. And it's something the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh said it saw in a recent survey.

"90 percent said, yes they had," Rhonda Fleming of the Women's Shelter and Center of Greater Pittsburgh said. "So a great majority had experienced being tracked by technology."

The technology isn't just going in things like cars, stalkers have in depth plans.

"I had somebody with one in the bottom of their shoe and they had no idea that it was under there," said Ford.

That's why Pennsylvania State Police say you should screenshot any notifications you get about tracking devices. They could have important info. You should call 911, report it, and let those people you trust know.

For these groups, it's educating people about being vigilant.

Dr. Staci Ford says she sees this behavior in all stages and types of relationships. With it now being so small and compact, it's just another nuisance.

"It's becoming difficult, we have to be five steps ahead all the time," Ford said.

There's a Pennsylvania bill that passed the state house last year, it would make use of AirTags for nefarious things like stalking a third-degree misdemeanor.

It was referred to the state senate judiciary committee last July.