Aruba Aloe hand sanitizer and gel recalled nationwide after methanol found

Aruba Aloe Balm is recalling Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel, which is sold across the U.S., after finding methanol in the products.

Substantial exposure to methanol, a toxic alcohol typically found in antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, blindness, damage to the central nervous system or death, the Oranjestad, Aruba-based company stated in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone using the recalled products on their hands are at risk, while children who accidentally ingest them and adolescents and adults who drink them as an alcohol substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning, according to the company.

Image of recalled Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel 80% Alcohol. Food and Drug Administration

The recall involves Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel packaged in a 12 fluid ounce, dark green plastic bottles with the barcode 0 82252 03300 5. (Lot numbers and expiration dates can be found here.)

Also being recalled is Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel in two sizes: 2.2 fluid ounce plastic bottles with the barcode 0 82252 34030 1 and 8.5 fluid ounce plastic bottles with the barcode 0 82252 03120 9. (Lot numbers and expiration dates can be found here.)

Image of recalled Alcoholada Gel Aruba Aloe. Food and Drug Administration

The recalled products were distributed between May 1, 2021, and Oct. 27, 2023, and sold in the U.S. online through the Aruba Aloe Balm website. The company is notifying consumers who purchased the products by email and offering a discount coupon for a next purchase. Those who purchased the recalled products should discard them.