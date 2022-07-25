Recall expands for baked goods possibly contaminated with plastic pieces

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Enjoy Life Natural Brands is expanding its voluntary recall of baked goods over the potential presence of hard pieces of plastic.

The items were sold at Trader Joe's locations and online.

The original recall -- including soft baked cookies and chewy bars – was put out on June 30. Now one product is being added, along with additional Best By dates on four products.

(Source: FDA.gov)

The company said the expanded recall comes from an internal investigation and says it's being done out of an abundance of caution.

For more information on the recall products including UPC codes, click here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.