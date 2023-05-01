Re:Build Manufacturing to open facility in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced plans for a new industrial facility in Arnold and New Kensington.

Re:Build Manufacturing plans to invest millions of dollars in an assembly and fabrication operation in Westmoreland County. According to investors and government officials, the hope is to reestablish an industrial base and help the economy in the long term.

"To renovate the former Alcoa industrial complex and turn it into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with over 175,000 square feet of usable space," Shapiro said.

The $81 million investment will repurpose the old plant, making it a full-scale production facility.

"To make things that make people's lives better," said Jeff Wilke, chairman of Re: Build Manufacturing. "New aircraft and UAVs, new cars, new power plants, new medical devices and so much more."

The announcement comes at a very important time for places like Arnold, New Kensington and Westmoreland County.

"We are very confident that Re:Build's investment is going to bring other companies, suppliers and customers of Re:Build to New Kensington and help stimulate the economy," R.I.D.C. president Don Smith said.

"We are in the midst of a phenomenal revitalization in New Kensington and this puts us over the top," New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said.

Re:Build Manufacturing said it will employ about 300 workers when the project is complete. Wilke said this is just the beginning.

"It's time to bring more plants, more jobs, and more growth back home," Wilke said.

According to investors, the plan is to have some of the facility operational by the fall, with the completion of the project coming in 12 to 18 months.