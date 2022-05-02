Watch CBS News

REAL ID enforcement 1 year away

By Madeline Bartos

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT is encouraging residents to start thinking about getting a REAL ID with the enforcement date one year away. 

After the deadline was pushed back multiple times because of the pandemic, the federal enforcement deadline is May 3, 2023. 

Anyone who wants to board a domestic flight, enter a federal building or go to a military base will need a federally accepted form of identification like a REAL ID or passport. 

There's no requirement to get one and PennDOT will still issue driver's licenses and photo IDs.

PennDOT said it has issued about 1.6 million REAL IDs to date. 

A list of what's needed to apply for one can be found on PennDOT's website.  

