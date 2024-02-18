Reading Ready Pittsburgh hosts open house at free children's bookstore, "B For Books"

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - This week marks the first full week a new free bookstore for children is open in Homestead.

Community members in Homestead came out on Saturday for an open house at the newest storefront by the non-profit, Reading Ready Pittsburgh.

Their goal is to help foster a love of reading through family engagement.

This store in Homestead is called "B For Books."

Organizers said these days really help aid them in their mission.

"We got lovely support from Allegheny County's Department of Children's Initiatives that's helped us build this space and create a hub for early literacy for the Mon Valley and actually for anyone who wants to come," said one volunteer.

Those who attended on Saturday were able to go home with three free books.

B Is For Books is open Monday through Thursday as well as the first and third Saturdays of each month.

