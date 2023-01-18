Ray Horton assumes coaching duties for USFL Pittsburgh Maulers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Maulers in the United States Football League now have a new head coach.

The league announced that Ray Horton will assume duties as the Maulers' head coach after Kirby Wilson resigned earlier this month.

"We are thrilled Ray Horton is joining the USFL family as the new Pittsburgh Maulers Head Coach," said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "He helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls as an assistant coach, so Pittsburgh football fans know him."

This is Horton's first head coaching opportunity but he has a storied resume as a player and coach.

He played 10 years in the NFL with the Bengals and Cowboys, winning the Super Bowl with Dallas in 1992.

Then, in 1994 he began his career as a coach, spending time as a defensive coach for the Washington Football Team, Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Steelers.

He was part of Dick LeBeau's staff that won Super Bowls XL and XLIII.

From there, he became a defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans.

"I'm humbled to join the USFL as the new Pittsburgh Maulers Head Coach," said Horton. "We're returning a solid core from one of the best defenses in the league, including All-USFL safety Bryce Torneden and Pittsburgh-native Tre Tarpley. As we look for the next great quarterback in the USFL, I'm also excited about our returning offensive core. We will stay focused on delivering a USFL championship to Pittsburgh Maulers fans."

Horton is taking over for Kirby Wilson who resigned for personal reasons.

The second season of the USFL is set to kick off on April 15.