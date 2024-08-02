Thieves steal $16,000 worth of raw meat from central Pennsylvania plant

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police need your help answering a question: "where's the beef?"

According to police, thieves broke into a facility in Clinton County and stole about $16,000 worth of raw meat last month. They're now asking anyone with information that might help them solve the case to come forward.

Troop F's Lamar station is investigating the theft at Nicholas Meat LLC on East Valley Road in Green Township, state police said in a post on their PSP Tips Facebook page Friday.

Around 5 a.m. on July 14, investigators said at least two people cut a barbed wire chain link fence and broke into several refrigeration trailers around the property. Police said the suspects took the raw meat and put it into a truck that they had backed up into the fence.

Police described the vehicle as a white Penske box truck with a single cab and rear dual wheels. Investigators said it displayed an unknown registration.

It's not the first theft at the Nicholas Meat near Loganton. In 2015, the Associated Press reported that someone used a fake ID and fake company to steal $110,000 worth of meat during a scheduled pickup. That was enough meat to make 160,000 burgers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Lamar Station at 570-726-6000 or the PSP Tips line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online. Those with information can remain anonymous, police said.