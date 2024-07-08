Rattlesnake sightings in Westmoreland County spur police to alert residents

SEWARD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are alerting residents to recent rattlesnake sightings.

The St. Clair Township Police Department shared a photo on Faebook of a rattlesnake recently taken by an officer on State Route 711, close to Sugar Run Road in the Seward area. Police said they believe the rattlesnakes are making their way "down off the mountain."

Police are asking residents to leave rattlesnakes alone. If you do see one, call 911 and a conservation officer from the Fish and Boat Commission will come take care of it.

Police in Westmoreland County are alerting residents to recent rattlesnake sightings. (Photo: St. Clair Township Police Department/Facebook)

"Be cautious around your bushes, and other quiet shady spots. When searching for prey or escaping from the heat they will take refuge in these types of areas," police said.

Rattlesnakes are protected in Pennsylvania and can't be legally captured or killed without permits.

How to avoid rattlesnake bites

Experts say bites from Pennsylvania's timber rattlesnakes are rare and if you run into one, it'll be more likely to move, hide or issue a warning buzz to avoid confrontation. Rattlesnakes are more likely to strike in defense when cornered, surprised or touched.

Most people bitten by venomous snakes were either handling one or trying to pick it up, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says.

If you're in timber rattlesnake territory during the active season from April to October, the DCNR said "common-sense precautions" will help minimize serious encounters. Look for rattlesnakes before you sit down -- reach into, over or under brush, logs or rocks.

If you run into a rattlesnake, keep a minimum 3-foot distance. And never try to pick one up, even if it looks dead.

What to do if you're bitten by a rattlesnake

If someone is bitten by a rattlesnake, immobilize the affected area and get the patient to the nearest medical facility.

Bites from timber rattlesnakes are rarely lethal to humans if medical attention is promptly sought, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says.