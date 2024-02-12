Almost 1,900 bottles of rare whiskeys available through Pennsylvania's limited-release lottery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You could have the chance to purchase some of the most sought-after whiskey in the world through Pennsylvania's limited-release lottery.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is awarding lottery registrants the opportunity to buy nearly 1,900 bottles of rare whiskeys from Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace Antique Collections.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, to opt in to one or more of the lotteries and drawings online. Winners will be able to get one bottle, and if they win, they'll be removed from subsequent drawings.

One of the lotteries will feature more than 1,300 bottles of Kentucky whiskeys produced by Pappy Van Winkle's grandson using recipes dating back four generations. They're some of the most sought-after whiskeys in the world, the Liquor Control Board says. Wine Enthusiast magazine and the World Spirits Championship have rated the 20-year-old bourbon 99 out of 100.

Winners will have the opportunity to purchase several Pappy Van Winkle whiskeys, including a 23-year-old 95-proof bourbon for $399.99 and a 20-year-old 90-proof bourbon for $249.99.

The other lottery will feature about 500 bottles from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2023 release. The Liquor Control Board says because the incredibly popular bourbons are aged for at least 15 years, the annual production numbers can't meet customer demand.

There will be several whiskeys and bourbons to choose from, each going for $124.99.

Winners will be selected at random by a computer program and emailed when the lottery process is complete. More information about the limited-release lottery can be found on Fine Wine & Good Spirits' website.