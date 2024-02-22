Rare gold LEGO piece found at Pennsylvania Goodwill store sells for over $18,000 in auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A rare LEGO piece made of 14-karat gold that turned up at a Pennsylvania Goodwill store has sold for over $18,000 at auction.

The piece showed up in a box of jewelry that was donated to a Goodwill store in Dubois, Pa. and it immediately grabbed everyone's attention.

Chad Smith, the vice president of e-commerce and technology for Goodwill in North Central Pennsylvania says he is almost never surprised by what gets donated to his organization.

The 14-karat Bionicle Golden Kanohi Hau LEGO Mask dates back to the early 2000s.

A rare 14-karat gold Lego piece recently showed up at a Goodwill store in Dubois, Pa. Shop Goodwill

It's believed that only 25 of the pieces were made. Nearly all of them were part of a giveaway and a few others were given to people who worked at LEGO.

The piece went to an online auction with proceeds going back to Goodwill to help fund their mission to help others.

When the auction ended, the final price listed for the item reached $18,101.