Rare bird spotted in Ohio for potentially the first time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rare bird was spotted in Ohio, being documented in the Buckeye State for potentially the very first time.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife shared photos on social media of a lazuli bunting officials say was spotted in Meigs County, about three hours from Pittsburgh.

"This is very likely the first documented report of this species touching down in The Buckeye State! This vibrant bird is native to the western U.S., making its appearance in Meigs County a rare and exciting event," the wildlife division said in a Facebook post this week.

According to the Audubon Society, the lazuli bunting is common in the West in the summer. A map shows that its range, even when migrating, doesn't usually go past the Great Plains.

"Vagrant birds like this sometimes stray from their typical range due to weather patterns, disorientation during migration, or changes in habitat. Such sightings remind us of the incredible journeys birds undertake and the importance of conserving habitats everywhere," the Ohio Division of Wildlife wrote on Facebook.

The Audubon Society says lazuli bunting males are sky blue and usually have a rusty chest, white belly and white wing bars. Females are brown and usually show a cinnamon wash on an unstreaked chest. Sometimes lazuli and indigo buntings hybridize on the Great Plains, producing intermediates, the Audubon Society says.

Usually, lazuli buntings live in open brush and streamside shrubs. In migration and the winter, the Audobon Society says they live in weedy fields, open woods and brushy places.