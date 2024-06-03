Rapper "Lil Skies" arrested in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rapper "Lil Skies" was arrested last month in Pennsylvania for failing to stop after a vehicle crash.

"Lil Skies," whose real name is Kimetrius Foose, was arrested on May 20 in Chambersburg, Franklin County, the Chambersburg Police Department said. Foose is a Waynesboro native, CBS 21 reported.

Chambersburg police said the 25-year-old Foose was taken into custody after he was involved in a crash and did not stop to exchange information with the other driver. Foose faces a charge of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, police said. The crash happened on Main Street in Chambersburg.

Foose has built a loyal following on social media. He has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram, nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 700,000 on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Foose signed with Atlantic Records in 2017 and his debut album, "Shelby," hit the shelves in 2019. According to his YouTube page, he is now an independent artist.