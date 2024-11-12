Westmoreland County leaders host human trafficking awareness seminar

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — A new report from the Pennsylvania court shows human trafficking is down nearly 41 percent from 2021 to 2022.

Experts credit the drop in cases to increased community awareness efforts, but state leaders say there is still progress to be made.

Westmoreland County has one of the highest rates of human trafficking in the country. The superintendent of the Jeannette City School District said he does not know of any recent cases affecting students, but he wants them to be armed with information.

On Tuesday, people gathered inside the high school's auditorium to combat human trafficking. Superintendent Matt Jones said community events like Tuesdays are aimed at stopping trafficking before it starts.

"No specific incidents that have occurred with any of our students that we have been aware of," Jones said. "If it does happen, then it's too late. We've not done our due diligence to make sure our students are safe."

The Blackburn Center hosted Tuesday's discussion. The organization works primarily in Westmoreland County, providing prevention education to students of all ages.

"Human trafficking is stealing somebody's freedom for profit. It's called modern-day slavery," said Kristin Malone-Bodair, education outreach program manager at the Blackburn Center.

The center said Westmoreland County is an especially vulnerable area because of its proximity to major highways. And the internet is only helping crime to grow. Criminals often use social media to recruit or groom victims.

"About 85 percent of trafficking that goes on in our county is either friends or family members trafficking loved ones or intimate partners," Malone-Bodair said.

The Blackburn Center said the majority of victims are females who may have substance issues or lack a support system. They suggest watching out for signs in your loved ones, like minimizing abuse or injuries or always being accompanied by their partner.

"If you are human trafficked, you can get help," Jeannette junior Aislynn Lang said. "I think that is really important too because part of being a victim, I really think that people are scared to reach out. I think that they need to know that there are ways to get help."

If a loved one confides to you about being a victim of human trafficking, experts say it's important to hear them out, show genuine concern and empathy, and be patient. You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. It's staffed 24/7 to take reports and provide help. You can also contact the local police.