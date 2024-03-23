Watch CBS News
Weather

Rain moves out of Pittsburgh region; sunny, clearer skies expected Sunday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (3/23)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (3/23) 03:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain has moved to the eastern side of Pennsylvania, leaving us with some clouds and breezy conditions tonight. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Daily average High: 52  Low: 32
Sunrise: 7:18 Sunset: 7:37

Alert: None

Aware: Breezy tonight and tomorrow, warm up starts tomorrow, and mild all week.

headlines-center-camera-2.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Skies will gradually clear through the morning, but bundle up, with lows tonight dipping to the lower to mid-20s! We'll start a nice warmup tomorrow, getting near normal in the lower 50s, and the nice weather arrives Monday, with temps into the lower to mid-60s most of this next week. 

Sunday and Monday will stay dry, with some nice sunshine on Monday. Showers return by Tuesday afternoon and linger through the first half of Wednesday. 

Right now, the end of the week looks mild, and the start of Easter weekend will be dry (to start but possibly not to end), with highs a bit warmer than normal.

7-day-icast-3.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 7:16 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.