Rain moves out of Pittsburgh region; sunny, clearer skies expected Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain has moved to the eastern side of Pennsylvania, leaving us with some clouds and breezy conditions tonight.

Daily average High: 52 Low: 32

Sunrise: 7:18 Sunset: 7:37

Alert: None

Aware: Breezy tonight and tomorrow, warm up starts tomorrow, and mild all week.

Skies will gradually clear through the morning, but bundle up, with lows tonight dipping to the lower to mid-20s! We'll start a nice warmup tomorrow, getting near normal in the lower 50s, and the nice weather arrives Monday, with temps into the lower to mid-60s most of this next week.

Sunday and Monday will stay dry, with some nice sunshine on Monday. Showers return by Tuesday afternoon and linger through the first half of Wednesday.

Right now, the end of the week looks mild, and the start of Easter weekend will be dry (to start but possibly not to end), with highs a bit warmer than normal.

