Rain in Pittsburgh comes to an end this morning, cold and windy weather moves in the rest of the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Man, I hope you got to sleep in today and relax with the perfect 'lazy' rain event happening right now.

Persistent but steady rain showers arrived yesterday afternoon with rain continuing through the overnight hours. We stay cloudy through most of the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly tick down for most of the day. Rain totals for Pittsburgh through 6a are 0.28".

For Pittsburgh, the daily high was 42° today.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s for the rest of the day.

They'll then drop to the 20s by midnight. It'll be windy with winds of 10-20mph expected and wind gusts up to 35mph are also possible. Wind chills will be in the 20s today and will dip into the teens overnight.

Wind gusts throughout the day on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

It is going to be cold.

Chilly on Sunday morning with morning lows in the 20s. Highs on Sunday will hit the mid to upper 40s.

We will be warmer on Monday and Tuesday with highs both days hitting the mid-60s.

After today our next rain chance comes on Tuesday afternoon.

7-day forecast: March 23, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

