Rain from Nicole could cause flooding, issues with wet leaves

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As heavy rain from Nicole could soon be arriving in the Pittsburgh area, there's a risk of flooding on the way -- and not just in the usual places you might expect.

Even if you live on higher grounds, far from a creek or stream, leaves could still cause you flooding problems.

With the leaves piling up in yards and waiting along streets to be picked up, a torrential rainfall could make for a deluge of wet leaves.

PennDOT District 11 Assistant Executive of Maintenance Lori Musto says that those leaves are in the perfect location to cause problems.

Musto adds that the water goes to the gutter line, carrying the leaves right the drain inlets and causing a clog.

This can be devastating, especially if it happens at a home, which is why Musto has diverted her crews to drainage inlet patrol.

"But I have asked that everybody take take a break from what they're doing right now and make sure we're checking all the inlets," Musto said.

Musto says that if you have a drainage inlet of your own, like in your driveway, or on the street in front of your home, you might want to give it a look now before the rain arrives and before the water starts backing up.

"We've had people in the past get swept away if the grade wasn't stable, so we asked people not to enter the water and start clearing things that they can't see. Do it ahead of the storm where you can see what's actually there," Musto said.

Musto says if you clear the leaves from an inlet, get them well away, otherwise, when it rains, they could just wash right back over the inlet again.

If you see a clogged inlet or storm drain and it's not near your home, call PennDOT or your municipality and ask to have it cleared.