Pittsburgh will see a return of rain and storms chances starting on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We return to the 80s today for highs - no, really this time.

I have highs reaching into the mid-80s today for most places with Pittsburgh seeing a high of 83 degrees. A pleasant, if not a little cool, morning will once again greet you on your way out the door with temperatures dipping to the low 50s in Pittsburgh.

Some places will again drop to the upper 40s. If you're traveling through the Laurel Highlands there will be pockets of thick valley fog that should burn off by 9 a.m. Skies will be sunny from start to finish.

High temperatures expected today - September 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

If you notice a thin haze it is likely Canadian wildfire smoke. I have noon temperatures in the mid-70s with light winds of 5mph coming in out of the southeast.

Most of Friday will look very similar to what we see today with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs hitting the mid-80s. Clouds will roll in with partly cloudy skies for the entire day. A line of rain and storms will slide through our region after 6 p.m.

Rain expected through Saturday morning KDKA Weather Center

I expect some high school football games will be dealing with rain as they're played. As the line arrives there should be a brief downpour with potential lightning filled by another 10-15 minutes of steady rain.

Light rain and drizzle will continue overnight and into early Saturday morning. The best rain chances should be out of here by sunrise on Saturday morning.

Finally, new US Drought Monitor maps are released at 8:30 this morning. Since Tuesday, August 27th, we have seen 1.91" of rain in Pittsburgh.

I will take it and it should lead to slight improvements in local drought conditions.

7-day forecast: September 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

