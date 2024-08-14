Enjoy the dry weather in Pittsburgh while you can because rain chances are returning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be the sixth straight day of us seeing nonmeasurable rain in Pittsburgh. The stretch has been a pleasant one with temperatures below average on four of those days.

We may end up below average today as well.

I hope you've enjoyed it. I know I have. Things will be changing starting tomorrow with a return of moderate humidity. Rain & storm chances will arrive on Friday.

Today though will be pleasant. It's probably a great time to head to the pool for a 'before the kids head back to school' dip in a local pool.

Don't make that pool Boyce Park by the way as that pool is closed today.

I have highs today hitting the mid-80s. Noon temperatures will be near 80. There should be plenty of sunshine today. Winds will be out of the north at around 5mph. Morning lows bottomed out in the 50s in most places.

On Thursday, we will see humidity levels ticking up, but the day is looking dry overall. I have Thursday hitting a high of 85 degrees. The weather pattern turns active on Friday with a couple of showers around in the morning hours and stormy conditions expected for the afternoon and evening.

Friday highs should hit the mid-80s. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s.

Off and on rain should be expected both Saturday and Sunday. I have dropped Saturday's rain chance to the isolated chance but that may go back up to scattered as we get closer to the day.

I do think most will see measurable rain totals. Sunday will have a higher chance for rain and maybe a rumble or two. I have highs in the low 80s on Saturday and just in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Rain chances continue next week with the jet stream parked right on top of us at times. I expect we will see a First Alert Weather Day or two being issued next week with storm chances high enough for us to go into storm mode.

