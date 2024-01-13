Rain and high winds rip down restaurant sign in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The winter storm is already causing issues across the region with the worst on Saturday morning coming in Fayette County.

The rain has moved in and in a couple of hours, the winds will pick back up.

Those winds ripped apart a KFC sign off of Morgantown Street in Uniontown, causing the sign to break apart.

There also have been reports from the National Weather Service regarding downed trees falling on cars as well as homes in the area.

"There could be delays because if there are sustained winds, that could impact our ability to get up and do these repairs in the buckets and bucket trucks," said Hollie Geitner, the Director of Communications for Duquesne Light.

The best thing you can do is charge your phones and electronics as well as have flashlights and batteries ready just in case you lose power.

Also, make sure that you're prepared to use an alternate source of heat.

As of 7:30 a.m., First Energy said there are more than 2,000 outages in Fayette County and more than 1,000 in Westmoreland County.

