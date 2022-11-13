Railcar operators collect toys for kids in need during annual holiday journey

Railcar operators collect toys for kids in need during annual journey

Railcar operators collect toys for kids in need during annual journey

Railcar operators collect toys for kids in need during annual journey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of railcar operators took to the tracks for a good cause.

Every year, they make a 40-mile journey from East Huntingdon to Hempfield to collect new toys for kids in need.

Donors are able to stop the caravan at any crossing, and the gifts are eventually given to the Toys For Tots program.

Last year, about 1,700 toys were collected.