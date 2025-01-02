Radon gas detected in over a third of Pennsylvania homes

American Lung Association: 40% of Pennsylvania homes may be exposing people to radon

American Lung Association: 40% of Pennsylvania homes may be exposing people to radon

American Lung Association: 40% of Pennsylvania homes may be exposing people to radon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The American Lung Association in Pennsylvania strongly urges all residents to test their homes for radon after recent findings.

In a report done by the American Lung Association, 39.1% of homes tested in Pennsylvania exceeded the action level of 4 pCi/L.

"Radon levels appear at dangerous levels in too many homes. High levels of radioactive radon gas have been found in every state, but too few proactively work to protect their homes and families from the potentially devastating effects of exposure, said Kevin Stewart, Director of Environmental Health for the American Lung Association.

Radon is colorless, odorless and tasteless and is a natural radioactive gas emitted from the ground. It can enter a home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings.

Of the yearly lung cancer deaths in the U.S., 21,000 can be attributed to radon and is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Radon exposure is the number one cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked.

How you can protect yourself

The American Lung Association says through testing you can protect yourself from radon exposure: An easy way to do this is through do-it-yourself test kits. The Lung Association is offering free radon test kits in select markets worldwide on their Free Radon Test website.