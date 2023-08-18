Rachael DelTondo's family calls out Beaver County district attorney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of Rachael DelTondo is taking Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier to task for statements he made earlier this week to KDKA-TV.

Lozier told KDKA-TV he was trying to assure the DelTondos he was still pursuing the case of their daughter's killing in naming Sheldon Jeter the prime suspect. DelTondo was shot dead in her parent's driveway in May 2018.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, Joe and Lisa DelTondo said Jeter has long been the chief suspect and Lozier's statements only reveal his failure to make an arrest.

"This was a cheap, underhanded, pitiful, political stunt pulled by Mr. Lozier in an effort to boost his campaign for re-election at the expense of our dead daughter and us," they said. "The announcement was made to deflect his poor effort to bring justice to our daughter. Shame on him."

Lozier is now out of the country and unavailable for comment.